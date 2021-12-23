Everton latest news: 48-year-old 'could come straight in' to replace Rafa Benitez

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton should appoint Paulo Fonseca as their new manager if Rafa Benitez is sacked by the Goodison Park hierarchy, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Benitez was only handed the reins in June but the Toffees find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table and some way adrift of the European qualification places.

Why is Fonseca being linked with replacing Benitez?

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is clearly a big fan of Fonseca as he has been keen to lure him to Merseyside before.

The Telegraph revealed that Fonseca was considered as a candidate to replace Roberto Martinez at the Goodison Park helm in 2016 and they returned for the Portuguese in November 2017, only for his then-employers Shakhtar Donetsk to block a move after Moshiri had met with Fonseca and his agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a deal.

Only a matter of months later, in April 2018, the Mirror reported that Fonseca was Moshiri’s top choice for the job before eventually appointing Marco Silva.

The Everton hierarchy came under fire after Benitez was unveiled as the club's new boss, with numerous supporters taking to social media to voice their displeasure.

Ex-Toffees striker Tony Cottee has also criticised Benitez being in the hot seat, with him telling the Sunday Mirror - via Goodison News - that it was 'a crazy, high-risk appointment'.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Fonseca?

O'Rourke believes Fonseca would be the right man for the job if Everton opt to make a change in the dugout.

The journalist reckons the fact the 48-year-old is currently without a club means it should be relatively easy to bring him to Goodison Park.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Fonseca could be a good fit for Everton, especially if they do decide to get rid of Rafa.

"He could come straight in as he's out of work. Fonseca, for me, would be the one if Rafa does get the sack."

How has Fonseca performed elsewhere?

Fonseca would certainly bring a winning mentality to Everton as he won the Ukrainian top flight title three times during his Shakhtar Donetsk reign.

Shakhtar only suffered 18 defeats during his 139-match spell at the helm, with him racking up 104 victories.

He has also managed the likes of Porto and Braga in his homeland but his last role came in Serie A with Roma.

Fonseca has been linked with taking over at Newcastle United and Aston Villa since his departure from the Italian side at the end of last season.

