Tottenham latest news: £22.5m Spurs cult hero 'can't pass a ball to save his life'

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge does not believe that Tottenham Hotspur ace Lucas Moura is likely to play all that much under manager Antonio Conte because he "can't pass a ball to save his life".

The Brazil international has emerged as a cult hero at Spurs after his heroics in the Champions League semi-final win over Ajax, in which he scored a second-half hat-trick, including a strike in the 96th minute.

What's the latest with Lucas?

The Brazilian remains a key member of the starting XI and has made 12 starts in the league this season.

He was also at the centre of a major incident that helped contribute to the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, as he was substituted for Steven Bergwijn against Manchester United and boos rang out around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He has only scored one league goal this season, with that strike coming against Norwich City, a brilliant 25-yard drive that sailed into the top corner in a 3-0 victory.

Lucas also scored the only goal in the Carabao Cup victory over Burnley, while netting in the 3-2 Europa Conference League victory over Vitesse.

However, it seems as though he could ultimately be a victim of the new regime as Conte aims to put together a side capable of qualifying for the Champions League.

All the while Spurs use a 3-4-3 formation, Lucas will be competing with Bergwijn and Dele Alli for a starting spot on that right flank, but a 3-5-2 formation would see the ex-PSG man likely consigned to the bench. Lucas is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt.

And Bridge thinks that his simple inability to pass the ball is likely to be a deciding factor.

What did Bridge say?

He told GiveMeSport: “Lucas has got some great attributes, he’s rapid, he can smash a ball, he’s actually got a good jump for a short guy but he can’t pass to save his life and he could be in danger.”

Is Lucas actually good?

It's really debatable at this point.

Bridge is absolutely right that he does have the attributes one needs to be a first-team player, but his inability to keep hold of possession has cost Tottenham time and again.

Per fbref, Lucas averages a pass completion rate of 75.2% from 39.4 passes per game. That works out at just 29 passes completed per game.

That's not high enough for a Premier League-level winger.

He also struggles in terms of his attacking numbers: he averages just 1.63 shots per game, while he only has an average of 2.92 touches in the attacking penalty area.

The main things he's good at are carrying the ball, winning aerial duels, and making tackles.

For a winger, that's a bizarre concoction of statistics, and one can understand why Spurs might look for a more traditional winger on that right flank.

