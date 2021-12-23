Rangers transfer news: GVB wonderkid target urged to move amid Ibrox interest

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers target Xavi Simons has shown plenty of quality but needs to secure a move which will allow him to enjoy regular game-time, according to Get French Football News' chief features writer Adam White.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was appointed as the Gers' boss last month and he will get the opportunity to add reinforcements to the squad he inherited when the transfer window opens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Simons?

According to Spanish media outlet AS, van Bronckhorst is keen to make Paris Saint-Germain's Simons one of his first signings.

The report suggests van Bronckhorst hopes being a fellow Dutchman could play into his hands and informal contact has been made with Simons' agent, Mino Raiola, over potentially sealing a deal in January.

However, the Scottish Sun have claimed the midfielder will not be heading to Ibrox amid interest from Spanish giants Barcelona, where he enjoyed a stint before heading to the French capital to join PSG.

The 18-year-old, who is valued at £1.35million by Transfermarkt, looks set to leave his current employers as his contract is due to expire in little more than six months.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Simons was offered a new deal months ago and will only remain at PSG if he is part of the first-team plans.

Simons was handed his first taste of senior football this season at the weekend, with him completing the full 90 minutes as PSG recorded a 3-0 victory over Feignies in their Coupe de France tie.

In his post-match press conference, via French media outlet Le Parisien, head coach Mauricio Pochettino praised Simons but remained tight-lipped over whether the teen would be handed more opportunities.

Enter Giveaway

What has Adam White said about Simons?

White has been watching Simons' progress closely and believes the midfielder needs to move onto pastures new.

The Ligue 1 expert has claimed Simons needs to find a new club in order to gain more first-team experience.

White told GIVEMESPORT: "I think the problem, as always with a talented PSG youngster, is that he's probably in the wrong place.

Liverpool LOSE GROUND in thriller with Tottenham! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"He probably needs a team that would give him minutes and would start him. Based on his abilities, he could be starting for one of those teams lower down Ligue 1 quite comfortably and there are players who have done that before.

"He needs time, he needs experience and he needs to prove himself."

How has Simons performed so far this season?

The vast majority of Simons' appearances have come at youth level, with him featuring six times in the UEFA Youth League.

He has shown his effectiveness in the final third of the pitch by chalking up three goals and six assists in that time.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Rangers footballer from the 2000s? Jordan McMillan Jesper Christiansen Graeme Smith Steve Kinniburgh

Simons will be hoping to add to the three senior outings he has enjoyed, with his solitary Ligue 1 involvement coming towards the end of last season at Strasbourg.

The wonderkid has also taken his number of Netherlands under-19 caps up to six. His latest involvement saw him wear the captain's armband as he scored and grabbed two assists against Israel.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News