Celtic transfer news: 'Real statement of intent' - Hoops could make 'massive signing'

If Celtic can sign Jota on a permanent basis over the coming months, then they would send a ‘real statement of intent’ to their title rivals, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 22-year-old arrived on a season-long loan deal over the summer from boyhood club Benfica and has become an instant fans' favourite amongst the Hoops faithful.

In just 18 games for the Glasgow giants, Jota has already bagged eight goals and provided six assists for Ange Postecoglou’s ever-improving charges.

Injury unfortunately forced the former Portugal Under-21 international out of Celtic’s recent Scottish League Cup success, but he looks set to play a pivotal role in their push for further silverware this season.

The Parkhead outfit ended last term trophy-less for the first time since 2009/10 after they finished a whopping 25 points behind fierce rivals Rangers in the league table.

However, after a shaky start under their new manager, Celtic now appear set for an enthralling title battle with the Gers between now and May.

And Jota could be crucial in that tussle. As per WhoScored, the skilful winger has averaged three shots per league game throughout 2021/22, 1.4 dribbles and 1.5 crosses.

Prior to this week’s clash with St Mirren, those figures placed him in the top two for each metric when compared to his teammates, highlighting his importance to Postecoglou’s side, and a Portuguese journalist on Twitter last month suggested a permanent switch could be on the cards.

As a result, securing his services on a long-term basis would certainly be a significant step forwards in Celtic’s development as O’Rourke suggests.

What has O’Rourke said about Jota?

The transfer expert believes Jota’s return to Celtic Park would signify their ambition to reclaim their perch at the top of Scottish football.

He told GiveMeSport: “I think if they could get Jota signed, sealed, and delivered on a permanent basis, it would be a massive signing and a real statement of intent from Celtic that they want to be challenging Rangers for the top honours in Scotland again.”

Could Celtic sign Jota permanently?

The youngster’s loan deal includes an option for Celtic to buy the creative talent for a fee believed to just over £6 million following the season’s conclusion.

It remains to be seen whether the club’s hierarchy will take up the opportunity to do so, but if Jota continues to produce the same form he has until now, then it will surely be an opportunity to good to turn down.

With the battle for supremacy in Scotland hotting up once again, Jota could be the catalyst that swings the balance of power back in Celtic’s favour.

