Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Diogo Jota played a huge role in Liverpool's epic comeback against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool trailed by two goals going into the final 25 minutes.

Jota reduced the deficit to one before Takumi Minamino struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to send the game to penalties.

The Portuguese struck the winning spot-kick to send Liverpool through to the next round.

Jota could then be seen goading the Leicester supporters that were inside Anfield.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

A new angle has emerged of his actions and it shows he loved dumping the Foxes out of the competition.

At 00:10 in the above video, Jota appears to shout something in the direction of the Leicester supporters.

And many Liverpool fans on Reddit think he was shouting an obscenity at the travelling fans.

Teb-41 said: "It's the sweet "f*** off" that gets me".

"Lol "F*** OFF". Gonna be watching this on repeat for the forseeable", kdawgmillionaire commented.

GeneratedJord wrote: "Lmao. The clip went from a 10/10 to 100/10 once I saw him shout "f*** off".

While others just enjoyed the clip of Jota winding up the travelling supporters.

Jota has established himself as a key player for Liverpool and Darren Bent has sung the Portuguese's praises.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “When they first signed him, he was on absolute fire, wasn’t he? Then he had that injury and it kind of railroaded him a little bit.

“But he’s come back this season fantastic and, at one stage, it was almost like blasphemy that anyone could upset that front three, Firmino, Salah, and Mane.

Liverpool LOSE GROUND in thriller with Tottenham! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

“It was always them three, whoever comes in is going to have to play backup but he’s gone in there and shown no fear.

“He’s been up for the challenge, he’s gone in there and thought ‘I believe in my own ability, I can oust one of them’.

“Now you look at that front three and you think whose probably the best? It’s probably Jota, Mane, and Salah."

1 of 20 In what year was Klopp born? 1967 1968 1969 1970

News Now - Sport News