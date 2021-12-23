Elland Road transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 20 y/o Leeds target praised by Jaap Stam

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United may be forced to pay a "decent fee" if they are to sign Orkan Kokcu from Feyenoord in either January or the summer transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Whites have been linked with a potential move to sign the attacking midfielder, who has developed into an excellent prospect during his time in the Netherlands.

What's the latest with Leeds?

As the January transfer window approaches, it's fair to say that Marcelo Bielsa's side need to find reinforcements.

They have been struggling badly for both form and fitness, with a number of key players currently injured; Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper are all unavailable for selection.

That has coincided with an alarming dip in form that has seen Leeds get thumped by both Manchester City and Arsenal, 7-0 and 4-1, in succession.

They are subsequently slipping ever nearer to the relegation zone and now sit just five points clear of Burnley in 18th place.

As a result, it's fair to assume that the club may well look to strengthen in January as they aim to climb clear of trouble.

Kokcu has been linked with a potential move to the club, with TeamTalk carrying a report from Voetbal International claiming that Leeds are in a three-way battle alongside Sevilla and AS Roma to secure his signature.

He has been in excellent form for the Dutch club, making 29 appearances this season and scoring two goals while also registering five assists.

A Turkey international with 13 caps for his country, the 20-year-old has made a total of 107 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and laying on 18 assists in total.

What did O'Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: “The boy at Feyenoord, I think he might cost a decent fee.”

Chelsea title hopes in TATTERS! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Would Kokcu be good?

He's only 20 and he's already starting consistently in the Eredivisie, a league that is filled with players with genuinely exceptional potential.

Kokcu is also already a really important player for Turkey, too, and is capable of operating in a variety of midfield roles.

He would come into the club and provide real depth in midfield, and providing support to the currently injured Phillips.

1 of 15 Which club did Danny Mills start his professional career at? Ipswich Town Norwich City Bristol City Bristol Rovers

If nothing else, Leeds need to bring players in who can both play and sit on the bench, as evidenced by the fact the club needed to name a 15-year-old on the bench in their thumping defeat to Arsenal.

Kokcu is clearly a very good option for Leeds as a signing, and he would bolster the squad, which is exactly what Leeds need.

Indeed, even Jaap Stam, his former manager, believes that he has the ability to make the jump to the Premier League.

He said, per Goal: “He’s certainly got the ability to make that step to the Premier League.”

He added: “He has creativity, scoring ability, stamina and running ability. He keeps on going. I saw him as a very promising player."

News Now - Sport News