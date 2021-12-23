Newcastle transfer news: £15m star could become Toon's 'highest paid player by a distance'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has revealed that Newcastle United are likely to make Kieran Trippier their highest-paid player if he moves to St James' Park.

The Magpies have been heavily linked with a potential move for the England right-back, who has been with Atletico since 2019, and Downie believes he would command huge wages at the club.

What's the latest with Newcastle?

The club are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the January window as they look to climb out of relegation trouble.

The Magpies are currently sitting 19th in the Premier League table, three points behind Burnley in 17th.

A move for Trippier has been mooted and it seems as though the club are looking to strengthen their defence across the next month.

Indeed, Newcastle have conceded 41 goals this season, the highest number in the league, and seven more than 20th-placed Norwich City.

Trying to solidify the backline makes sense, then, but it seems as though the club will have to pay through the nose to sign Trippier.

He is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt and Spotrac claims that he is currently earning £72,109-per-week with the Spanish champions.

The same website claims that Joelinton is the highest-earner at Newcastle, with a wage of just over £86,000-per-week, suggesting that Trippier is in line for a pay rise if he does return to the Premier League, having previously played for Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.

What did Downie say?

He told GiveMeSport: “He would command hefty wages. Without doubt, if they were to sign him, he would become the highest paid player at the club by a distance”

Would Trippier improve Newcastle?

Absolutely.

The right-back is an England international and has plenty of Premier League experience, making 107 appearances in the top-flight.

He has also won 35 caps for England, scoring a brilliant free-kick in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

Since his move to Atletico, he has made 84 appearances, laying on 11 assists in that time, and winning La Liga last term.

Last season, indeed, Trippier had 28 league outings, proving pivotal to Diego Simeone's side's title triumph.

Newcastle currently have Emil Krafth and Javi Manquillo as their right-back options, two players who have each somewhat struggled to make the right-back spot their own.

Bringing Trippier in would allow Eddie Howe to begin reshaping his defence, but one has to say that more than one new addition is needed.

He simply has to be the first acquisition, not the only acquisition.

