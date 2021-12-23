"Palace would be looking" - Sky Sports reporter's huge verdict on Eagles' pursuit of £5.85m-rated ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge can understand why Crystal Palace could attempt to sign midfielder Joe Aribo from Rangers, although he admits that he has not heard that the club are interested.

The Eagles have been linked with a potential swoop for the Gers ace, who is entering the final 18 months of his contract at the Scottish giants.

What’s the latest with Palace?

Patrick Vieira’s side have been in fine form in the Premier League in recent weeks.

The Eagles are currently 11th in the table but they have only lost five games this season, the same number as the impressive West Ham United and Manchester United.

In recent weeks, they have drawn with Southampton, thumped Everton 3-1, and have also claimed a huge scalp by beating Manchester City 2-0.

In addition to that, Vieira’s side have also lost to Manchester United and Leeds United and it seems as though they are preparing for the January transfer window.

The Daily Mail reports that they hold an interest in signing Aribo, along with Premier League rivals Brentford and Watford.

The Nigeria international is capable of playing in a number of positions, including central midfield and on the wing, and has made 122 appearances for Rangers in total.

Rangers have been enjoying a successful season, too, despite the exit of Steven Gerrard, who left to become Aston Villa manager.

Under new boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers sit top of the Scottish Premiership, six points ahead of Celtic, and having only been beaten once thus far this season.

What’s Bridge said?

He told GiveMeSport: “I’ve not heard that personally but I can certainly see why Palace would be looking at him if that was the case. But I don’t think it would happen any time soon.”

Do Palace need new signings?

They could do with an injection of genuine quality as the club look to climb into the top half of the Premier League table.

Aribo is a goalscoring talent, as he has netted six times and registered four assists thus far this season.

During the summer, Palace secured a number of excellent signings, bringing in the likes of Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi from Chelsea, Odsonne Edouard from Celtic, and Will Hughes from Watford.

They are all smart signings with real ability and they have all had a genuine impact this season.

A deal for Aribo, who has been described as "unique" by former Charlton Athletic team-mate Ezri Konsa, would only extend Palace’s record of bringing in underappreciated talent that can only improve.

