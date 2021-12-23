Liverpool transfer news: Reds tipped to cash in on 'absolutely insane' 6 ft 3 beast

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that Liverpool will allow Nat Phillips to leave the club in the January transfer window should the "right offer" be tabled.

The Reds have not needed to utilise Phillips as much as last season this term, as both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, whom he covered for in 2020/21, are now back to full fitness.

What's the latest with Liverpool?

The Reds have been in fine form recently and their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend extended their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

The club are currently second in the Premier League table, three points behind leaders Manchester City.

They have also secured safe passage into the knockout rounds of the Champions League and Phillips has struggled for minutes this term.

The centre-back has made just three appearances in all competitions this term, having played 20 times last term as Van Dijk and Gomez were on the treatment table.

Phillips has been linked with a potential move to West Ham United in the January transfer window as they seek cover for both Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna who, ironically, are currently injured.

He has a contract at Anfield until 2025 and reports have suggested that he is valued at £10m by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp has previously hailed the defender, insisting that his development has been "absolutely insane", although he stands by his decision to potentially leave the club at the turn of the year.

And O'Rourke expects Liverpool to accept a reasonable bid for the defender.

What did O'Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: “I’m sure Liverpool would let him go for the right offer. The player might want to go to get his career up and running and be playing on a regular basis.”

Is Phillips right to want to leave?

Yes.

You can't sit on the bench forever, particularly when the players ahead of him are Van Dijk, Gomez, and Joel Matip, three defenders who would get into most sides in the Premier League.

Phillips simply isn't going to play all that much but he did prove his worth last season, showing that he can slot into a backline in the top-flight and make an impact.

Liverpool have a great deal of fee protection because he has four years left to run on his deal.

As a result, they've essentially been able to name their price for the 24-year-old, who would be more than capable of slotting into the Hammers' backline, or into the defence of most other clubs in the top-flight.

