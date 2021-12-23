Tottenham transfer news: £22.5m star 'would be replacement for Hugo Lloris'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown cannot see Tottenham bringing in Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford just for him to compete with Hugo Lloris.

Pickford is being linked with a move to north London, but Brown thinks a transfer depends on the 27-year-old's role.

What is being said about Pickford?

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has lined up Pickford as a successor to Lloris, who turns 35 this weekend and is out of contract next summer.

However, the same report states that Lloris could yet sign an extension while Pickford is brought in to provide him with competition.

It has been a bleak season so far for the latter's team, with Everton having only recently ended a run of eight league games without a win. Individually, though, he has put in some decent performances, including against European champions Chelsea.

Pickford was in inspired form during a recent 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, putting in a man of the match display that night.

What has Brown said about Pickford to Tottenham?

Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that he cannot see Spurs signing the England goalkeeper just to give Lloris competition.

Speaking to GMS, the Daily Star journalist said: "I can't see Spurs bringing in Pickford to compete with Lloris. It will have to be to replace him, clearly."

Do Tottenham need Pickford?

Lloris is not getting any younger, yet the Frenchman is showing no signs of slowing down. He has played in all of Spurs' Premier League fixtures so far this season, which follows on from a consistent 2020/21 campaign.

That term, Lloris started in all 38 of Tottenham's league fixtures and made close to 50 appearances overall. Simply put, the World Cup-winning captain looks far from done, so it would be no surprise if the north London club handed him a new contract and decided to keep him around.

As for Pickford, he has certainly proven himself in this division. The £22.5m-rated star has made almost 200 appearances in the top flight, amassing 50 clean sheets in the process.

Later down the line, if he is available, he could be a really good option. In this moment of time, though, Spurs look to be in good shape in goal thanks to Lloris.

If he does not sign a new contract, it is obviously a different story, so this may be one to keep an eye on. But ultimately having two capable No.1s like Pickford and Lloris sounds like it could cause problems.

