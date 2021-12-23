Chelsea transfer news: 'Teams looking at £58m Blues star' ahead of January window

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Teams are looking at Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic ahead of the January transfer window, claims journalist Paul Brown.

The 23-year-old has found himself in and out of the Blues' starting XI under Thomas Tuchel, though that is partly down to injury.

How is the season going for Pulisic?

The 2021/22 campaign could not have got off to a better start for Pulisic. The USA International, who signed for Chelsea for £58m back in 2019, scored in his side's opening league fixture against Crystal Palace, helping them to a 3-0 win.

He also dispatched his spot kick in the UEFA Super Cup penalty shootout versus Villarreal as Tuchel's men went on to claim the trophy.

However, Pulisic was unable to build on that after picking up an ankle injury that saw him miss seven consecutive Premier League games.

Enter Giveaway

Since then, the former Borussia Dortmund man has managed just the one goal in the top flight, which came against Leicester City in a 3-0 win.

What has Brown said about Pulisic?

Amid their Covid and injury crisis, Chelsea's squad depth has really been tested, so the last thing Tuchel will be thinking about right now is getting rid of players.

However, Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that £150,000-a-week Pulisic is attracting interest from other clubs. Speaking to GMS, the Daily Star journalist said: "I know teams are looking at him.

"He just hasn't been fit enough really to play this season and there are clearly other players ahead of him."

The Football Terrace: Chelsea fans FUME at Thomas Tuchel!

Who has been linked with Pulisic?

Barcelona could be one of those teams who are looking at Pulisic heading into the winter transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the five-time Champions League winners are considering a move for the winger as they look to bolster their forward options.

Pulisic, however, is not the only Chelsea player Barcelona seem to be targeting. The same Mundo Deportivo report claims that captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger are also of interest to the Spanish giants.

Both players will be out of contract at the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see what Chelsea do if offers arrive. Pulisic's deal, though, runs until 2024, so you would suspect that they will hold all the cards in his case.

1 of 15 How much did Chelsea buy Michael Essien for? £22.5m £24.5m £26.5m £28.5m

Pulisic has obviously had his injury problems, which can be frustrating, but Chelsea should not be too quick to get rid of him.

At 23, he has already come up with some big moments for the club, including in their semi-final tie against Real Madrid in the Champions League last season, where he opened the scoring in the first leg.

News Now - Sport News