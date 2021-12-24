Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League's Christmas schedule has been a major talking point in the past few weeks.

The fixture congestion and increase in the spread of COVID-19 has led to many calling out the schedule.

Jurgen Klopp has been one of the most vocal in their opposition, Jordan Henderson raised concerns about player welfare while Pep Guardiola suggested they should go on strike.

talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has heard the complaints and it's fair to say he doesn't share the same opinion.

The former Crystal Palace chairman went on an epic rant where he slammed those who have called out the Christmas schedule.

His rant is so scathing it's going viral and you can watch it below...

“Klopp seems to be incredibly strident, as does his assistant manager whose little nuggets we had to listen to the previous day, about how the dynamics of football in this country should be held together,” Jordan started.

“Everybody’s playing on an equal playing field. Everybody understands the dynamics of it, at certain times of the year you are playing for the audience.

“This is for the audience. This is for the broadcasters and the fans that want the games in this way.

“I think there’s a massive pushback, and I might be wrong but I don’t think I am, that fans like this tradition.

“Have you forgotten what puts you where you are? What puts you where you are is the demand for the game because if you didn’t have the demand for the game, you and your colleagues wouldn’t be getting paid tens of millions of pounds per year.”

"Enough already! Play the bloody game, get on with being players. You are being given far too much. Most players I know actually want to play these games.

"I can't bare it anymore. Have some character and power through. We accept all the upsides, take some of the downsides.

“How about pinching yourself to realise how bloody lucky you are because if it wasn’t for football, half of you would be working in McDonalds.”

We would love to see how Klopp and others who have called out the Christmas schedule reply to Jordan.

