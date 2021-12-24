Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many Liverpool fans were furious when the club didn’t sign more players in the summer.

After an extremely difficult campaign in which they struggled with injuries before finishing third, Ibrahima Konate was the only arrival in a £36 million fee.

Two years previously, Liverpool - who were the current European champions at the time - didn’t sign any senior player.

In the summer of 2020, they did buy Diogo Jota, Thiago and Kostas Tsimikas but it was hardly splashing the cash.

So that’s three consecutive summers in which you could say Liverpool have underspent.

But it doesn’t appear to have mattered all that much with the Reds embroiled in yet another title race with Manchester City and Chelsea this season.

But if they could sign someone, who would they sign?

Well, a similar question was put to Trent Alexander-Arnold recently.

In fact, the Liverpool right-back was asked which two current Premier League players would he sign for the club.

After taking a bit of time to think, Alexander-Arnold answered: “De Bruyne and Son.”

“De Bruyne because I admire him a lot as a player,” he added. “His vision, his technique, his accuracy. Outstanding player. His assists and the chances created is frightening.”

“Son, again, an outstanding player. The speed, finishing, composure.”

Could you just imagine De Bruyne and Son in this Liverpool side?

They would be unbeatable.

Trent and De Bruyne combining down the right, whipping in crosses and passes for fun.

Meanwhile, Son, Salah and Mane in a front-three would be an absolute nightmare for any defence.

Liverpool are due a big summer of spending but we can’t quite see them splashing out on De Bruyne and Son any time soon…

