Hulk may not have ever tested himself in any of Europe's top five leagues, but he's still had an extraordinary career.

Nicknamed 'Hulk' because of his muscular frame, the Brazilian has scored goals aplenty wherever he has played.

He's played in Japan, in Portugal with Porto, in Russia with Zenit St Petersburg and in China with Shanghai SIPG.

Now 35, he returned to Brazil earlier this year as he signed with Atletico Mineiro.

And he's had an extraordinary year for the club based in Belo Horizonte.

Atletico Mineiro have won three trophies in what has been a brilliant year for them (Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Mineiro).

And Hulk's performances are a major reason why they've been so successful.

According to Transfermarkt, Hulk played 67 times for the club in 2021, scoring 36 times and recording an impressive 13 assists.

That's a quite staggering tally from a player who is seven months away from their 36th birthday.

A video has emerged on Reddit of him absolutely tearing the league apart in his first season back and it's a great watch. View it below...

Hulk has been making it look very, very easy in Brazil.

The Brazilian is still powering in shots with some venom from distance.

He's also still very quick and hasn't lost much of his pace at all, despite being in his mid-30s.

View some reaction to the video below...

Hulk recently posted an image on Instagram which shows just how ridiculous he's been in 2021.

The Brazilian lined up all the trophies he won this year and posed with them.

Hulk really has had an extraordinary career, which has seen him score 352 goals.

He may now be 35 but, given how he performed in 2021, it seems likely that he'll break the 400-goal mark.

