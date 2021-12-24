Newcastle transfer news: 35-cap star 'top January target for Magpies', Howe knows him well

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kieran Trippier is a top transfer target for Newcastle United but there is still work to do before the deal is confirmed, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Eddie Howe was appointed as the Magpies' head coach last month and the January transfer window will offer the 44-year-old his first opportunity to add reinforcements to the squad he inherited.

What's the latest news involving Trippier?

Football Insights claimed last week that a deal to bring Trippier to St James' Park was 'all done' and confirmation of the right-back's switch from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid would come within the next 48 hours, but that has not proved to be the case.

Newcastle are set to splash the cash next month as a £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund resulted in the Magpies becoming the richest football club in the world in October.

The cash-rich owners are reportedly willing to offer Trippier a deal worth £150,000-per-week, which would make him the highest earner in the club's history.

It appears Trippier is keen to return to England, having moved to his current employers in a £20million deal from Tottenham Hotspur two years ago, but Atletico boss Diego Simeone will only sanction the 31-year-old's January departure if they can recoup £15million and line up a replacement.

However, Newcastle are set to face competition for Trippier's services as nine Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and former club Spurs, have made enquiries.

What has Keith Downie said about Trippier?

Downie believes Trippier is among the names Newcastle are eager to bring to St James' Park during the upcoming transfer window.

Although the Sky Sports reporter expects the Magpies to see off competition for the right-back's signature, he insists a deal is not yet complete.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't be surprised to see him sign. I think he is a top target for them.

"But I must admit, from the information I've got, I still think there's a bit of work to do on this one."

Why is Trippier a top target for Newcastle?

Trippier has worked with Howe before, with the right-back making 61 appearances during their time together at Burnley. He also showed his attacking threat by racking up four goals and 11 assists in the process.

While Newcastle find themselves in a sticky situation, with them remaining in the Premier League's relegation zone, Trippier would bring a winning mentality to St James' Park after helping Atletico to the La Liga title last season.

Trippier has also impressed at international level and won 35 England caps. His solitary Three Lions goal came in the high pressure atmosphere of a World Cup semi-final, but it proved not to be enough for Gareth Southgate's side as they lost to Croatia in 2018.

