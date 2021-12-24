Newcastle transfer news: £45m duo 'would improve Magpies' defence straightaway'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie believes Newcastle United should look to welcome Kieran Trippier and Lucas Digne to St James' Park during the January transfer window as they would instantly strengthen their defence.

The Magpies have the leakiest backline in the Premier League after conceding 41 goals in their opening 18 encounters.

What's the latest news involving Trippier and Digne?

Newcastle became the richest football club in the world thanks to a £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund in October and it has led to reports that the Magpies are set to offer Trippier a deal worth £150,000-per-week, which would make him the highest earner in the club's history.

The right-back is currently on the books of La Liga side Atletico Madrid and head coach Diego Simeone will only allow the 35-cap England international to return to his homeland if a £15million bid is lodged and a replacement is lined up.

Newcastle are not the only club coveting Trippier, who is valued at £18million by Transfermarkt, as nine Premier League sides have reportedly made enquiries ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Caught Offside have claimed Everton left-back Digne could become the first major signing of the Public Investment Fund era.

It comes after the left-back has fallen out of favour under ex-Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez in recent weeks.

Enter Giveaway

However, MailOnline - via Goodison News - have alleged that the £27million-rated ace is reluctant to head to St James' Park.

What has Keith Downie said about the situation?

Downie believes Newcastle are on the right path by targeting Trippier and Digne heading into the January transfer window.

The Sky Sports reporter feels the Magpies' defensive record would benefit from the full-backs heading to Tyneside.

When asked about the potential of Digne joining Newcastle, Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "I suppose as long as Rafa Benitez doesn't get the manager's job any further down the line, that might be okay!

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's BRUTALLY HONEST take on Ralf Rangnick at Man United...

"Imagine if they could get Trippier and Digne. If they could get the two of those in and have Trippier at right-back and Digne at left-back, that would really improve their defence straightaway.

"I think that's the sort of player they should be going for, absolutely."

Why would Trippier and Digne be ideal signings?

Newcastle find themselves in the relegation zone and, as they bid to climb away from trouble, the Magpies need to bring in players with Premier League experience.

France international Digne, who boasts 43 caps, has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football having previously turned out for the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma.

1 of 15 Which club did Newcastle sign Callum Wilson from? Tottenham Hotspur AFC Bournemouth Ipswich Town Coventry City

But, since moving to Everton, the 28-year-old has also racked up 113 Premier League appearances.

Despite currently being in La Liga with Atletico, Trippier has slightly less English top flight experience having featured in the competition on 107 occasions.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News