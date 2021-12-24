Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Last season, Chorley FC made a real name for themselves in the FA Cup.

The semi-professional team based in Lancashire, who currently play in the National League North, defied all the odds to reach the fourth round of England's most prestigious cup competition.

Chorley defeated then League One outfit Peterborough United in the second round, before a historic 2-0 victory over Championship side Derby County in the third to setup a meeting with Wolves at home.

The Premier League team were a step too far for Jamie Vermiglio's side, but they weren't exactly humiliated by Wolves at Victory Park.

Despite fielding an XI that contained the likes of Conor Coady, Leander Dendoncker and Joao Moutinho, the visitors could only achieve a 1-0 victory.

Vitinha was the man who netted Wolves' goal and brought an end to Chorley's famous FA Cup run.

It was a very difficult night for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, though, with the non-league hosts making things as tough as possible.

Even the introduction of the lightning-quick Adama Traore in the 69th minute didn't help matters for Wolves.

In fact, the muscle-bound Spaniard was actually laughed at by the Chorley bench when he attempted to intimidate them after conceding a needless foul by the touchline.

Take a look at footage of the rather humorous incident here...

Video: Chorley's bench laugh at Traore's intimidation attempt

Vermiglio and his pals were not at all scared of Traore and his bulging, baby-oiled muscles!

After the match, the Chorley manager made sure to tell the world how proud he was of his team and what they'd achieved in the FA Cup.

Vermingio said: "I am proud of what we have done for our community, my kids at school will remember that their head teacher got this far in the FA Cup. Hopefully it can inspire some of them.

"We are approaching up to half a million [in earnings from the cup run], we have people who are isolating, and those players have given them a little bit of happiness.

"If it is 2-0 or 3-0 at half-time the game is done and people are turning their TVs off. That did not happen. I felt we were in the game. Every player was outstanding."

