Ibrox transfer news: Key Rangers figure 'attractive for any players in Europe'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes new Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be an “attractive manager for any player in Europe” ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The 46-year-old tactician took charge of the Ibrox outfit back in November following the sudden exit of Steven Gerrard and has picked up where his predecessor left off.

How is van Bronckhorst faring at Rangers?

Gerrard guided Rangers to their first top-flight title in 10 years last term following their exile to the fourth-tier of Scottish football after financial turmoil.

And the current Aston Villa boss had the Glasgow giants sitting pretty at the top of the Premiership table before departing for the Midlands last month.

But van Bronckhorst has had no trouble in keeping the Gers on track to retain their title while also guiding them out of their Europa League group with a 2-0 victory over Sparta Prague in his first game at the helm.

With the winter window fast approaching, though, talk is turning to who the former Feyenoord head coach could bring in to strengthen his charges.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The likes of Connor Goldson, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis and Allan McGregor are out of contract next summer, and Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo have also been heavily linked with exits in the New Year.

Therefore, January could be a busy month for Rangers, and O’Rourke believes van Bronckhorst’s enviable reputation could work in their favour.

What has O’Rourke said about van Bronckhorst?

After featuring for several top European clubs during his playing days - including Barcelona - the transfer expert claims the retired left-back’s pulling power may be a crucial factor in players’ thinking when weighing up a move to Rangers.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's BRUTALLY HONEST take on Ralf Rangnick at Man United...

He told GiveMeSport: “Like Gerrard, Van Bronckhorst is a big name, especially in European football. He’s played for some top clubs, like Rangers, Arsenal and Barcelona, as well as numerous caps for the Netherlands.

“So yeah, I think Van Bronckhorst is going to be an attractive manager for any player in Europe.”

Who could van Bronckhorst sign?

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Netherlands star has been linked with moves for Wesley Hoedt and Joey Veerman in particular in recent weeks as the January market edges ever closer.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Rangers footballer from the 2000s? Jordan McMillan Jesper Christiansen Graeme Smith Steve Kinniburgh

Despite the hoard of first-team stars at Rangers reportedly attracting the attention of clubs down south, the Dutch coach stated he expects to have a ‘quality squad’ at the end of the window.

And his standing within the game could certainly help with that next month should the Glasgow giants dip their toes in the window.

News Now - Sport News