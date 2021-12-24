Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Unsurprisingly, Porto vs Benfica descended into chaos during their Portuguese Cup clash.

The two rivals went head-to-head in the Classico but Porto ran out 3-0 winners thanks to an incredible first half an hour.

It took just 31 seconds for them to take the lead with Evanilson firing the ball home.

An incredible finish from Vitinha made it 2-0 before Evanilson made it 3-0 inside half an hour.

But as you’d expect in this fixture, there was plenty of needle between the two sides. Tackles were flying in and there was plenty of play-acting and sh*thousery involved too.

It was probably a surprise there were only two red cards in the match.

Two-goal hero Evanilson received his marching orders on the stroke of half time for a second yellow card.

Benfica couldn’t make the extra man count in the second half as they struggled to break down Porto.

And they allowed their frustrations to get the better of them in injury-time.

Well, Nicolas Otamendi did.

He was also shown a second yellow card for an awful shoulder charge on Luis Diaz. He knew exactly what he had done.

The former Manchester City man immediately went to the ground clutching his face in the attempt to con the referee.

Diaz was also rolling around on the floor - although he had a reason to after Otamendi’s tackle.

But referee Fábio Veríssimo was having absolutely none of it.

He ran over and, while Otamendi was still rolling around, he showed him a second yellow and a red card.

VIDEO: Otamendi gets sent off despite playacting

Well played, referee.

To be fair, Otamendi deserved another yellow card for his playacting.

