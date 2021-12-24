Tottenham latest news: 6 ft 1 Mourinho signing 'hasn't delivered at all' for Spurs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has ripped into Tottenham Hotspur right-back Matt Doherty amid reports that he could leave the club in the January transfer window.

The Athletic has reported that the club are willing to let the former Wolves defender leave the club at the turn of the year after a poor spell in north London since his move from Molineux.

What's the latest with Doherty?

The right-back has struggled for minutes under Spurs' last three managers, Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Antonio Conte.

This season, in total, he has made nine appearances in all competitions but just three of those have come in the Premier League, totalling 54 minutes.

He did play against West Ham United in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as Spurs won 2-1 thanks to goals from Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura.

The Athletic reports that the club would be willing to let the Republic of Ireland international go if a bid is tabled, and it may be little surprise given the impact he has had since his move from Wolves.

Last season, Doherty made 17 Premier League appearances, but a nadir was reached when he was sent off against Leeds United.

Bridge claims that the sending off left Mourinho "furious" and he now says that Doherty simply hasn't grasped the opportunities he has been given during his time in north London.

What did Bridge say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “It’s not as if he hasn’t had the opportunities. He’s played in some of the European matches. He’s not delivered at all.”

Can Spurs afford to lose Doherty?

As Bridge alludes to, the answer to this is a resounding yes.

The club have Emerson Royal as their first-choice right-back under manager Conte while there is also the option of bringing Japhet Tanganga into the position.

Spurs will likely need to sign a new right-back if Doherty does go, as Tanganga looks more at home as a centre-back, but they do have options if he departs.

There will, of course, be a desire, as per The Athletic, to bring in a right-back who can affect the game further up the pitch.

Indeed, Doherty has played 38 times for the club and has only ever registered four assists.

Whenever he hasn't been in the team, Spurs simply haven't missed him at all, while the potential of him departing would surely bring funds in and allow the opportunity to reinvest.

