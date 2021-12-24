Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In the eyes of many football fans, Diego Maradona is the greatest player of all time.

The global icon, who sadly passed away last year aged 60, was a quite incredible footballer who transcended the sport.

Maradona's finest hour came at the 1986 World Cup, where his virtuoso performances guided Argentina to glory out in Mexico.

The South American scored five goals and contributed five assists in seven appearances at the tournament, including a match-winning brace in the quarter-finals versus England.

His second goal that day, a jaw-dropping solo effort that saw him breeze past Englishmen with ease, remains one of the greatest ever scored in history.

The first, which was scored by way of handball and is aptly nicknamed the 'Hand of God' is still one of the most controversial, though, and is the reason why many continue to label Maradona a 'cheat'.

It doesn't help that the Argentine showed zero remorse for his actions in the aftermath, however, there's a pretty good reason for that.

During the game itself, Maradona was kicked all over the park by the England team and it's a minor miracle that the fleet-footed forward didn't pick up a serious injury.

After the great man passed away in November of last year, a video highlighting the brutality he was subjected to in that famous quarter-final went viral on social media and it really is eye-opening.

Check it out here...

Video: Maradona being fouled by England players at 1986 World Cup

Some of those fouls are absolutely horrendous, aren't they?

Look, we're not excusing the 'Hand of God', it was a disgraceful bit of cheating that Maradona shouldn't have embraced and it also should have been spotted by the officials at the time.

But there are always two sides to a story and the fact the tackles from England players that day seen above are now little more than a side note isn't really fair to be honest.

