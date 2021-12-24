Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Porto vs Benfica in the Portuguese Cup on Thursday night was full of drama.

Porto ran out 3-0 winners to progress to the last-eight of the competition.

And they were 3-0 ahead after half an hour thanks to a brace from Evanilson and a fantastic finish from Vitinha.

But that didn’t tell the full story.

There were two red cards, three goals disallowed by VAR and plenty of clashes between the two rivals.

Evanilson and Nicolas Otamendi both received red cards for picking up two cautions, while there were a further three yellows.

But there was one man not interested in getting involved in all the arguments.

We present to you, Zaidu Sanusi.

In the 73rd-minute, Roman Yaremchuk was booked for kicking out at Mehdi Taremi.

It was the catalyst for an almighty shoving match as Taremi rolled around on the ground to get Yaremchuk sent off.

Both sets of players and Porto’s bench got involved.

However, Porto left-back, Zaidu, had absolutely no interest.

Instead, he decided to do a few kick-ups as all hell broke loose around him.

VIDEO: Zaidu just vibes when everyone else is fighting

Now that’s a vibe.

Fair play to the lad for not getting involved in the pettiness.

Porto will be delighted with their 3-0 victory and getting one over their rivals.

However, while Benfica won’t challenge Porto for the Portuguese Cup this season, it seems they will very much push them all the way when it comes to the league title.

Porto currently lead the way with 13 wins from their 15 matches played. Sporting have an identical record and are just second on goal difference. But Benfica are just four points behind.

The first fixture after Christmas?

Porto vs Benfica on December 30.

Bring it on.

