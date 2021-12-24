Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s fair to say that Barcelona are missing Lionel Messi.

Okay, the Argentine may not have started life in Paris too positively but his former club are struggling without him.

Barca are currently seventh in La Liga, 18 points behind leaders Real Madrid. Oh, and they’re out of the Champions League.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

It’s hard to put into words just how much Messi meant to Barcelona.

In 17 seasons, Messi scored a ridiculous 672 goals in 778 matches for the club. He led them to 10 league titles, four Champions Leagues and various other trophies.

He’s the definition of the word legend.

And while we said it was nigh on impossible to put into words how much he meant to the club, we have the benefit of various videos on the internet that do more than sentences ever could.

And we’ve stumbled across one video that we think just about sums up how much Barca fans loved Messi.

Let’s take you back to April 2013.

Barca had drawn 2-2 away to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final. However, Messi had limped off with a hamstring injury in Paris and wasn’t fit enough to start the first leg.

With Barca 1-0 down on the night and heading out of the competition, Messi was sent out to warm-up.

And when he did, the home fans celebrated as if they had just equalised.

It was an incredible reception.

VIDEO: Barcelona crowd when Lionel Messi went to warm-up

Of course, they knew what was coming if he was to make his way onto the pitch.

And within nine minutes of Messi doing so, he created a goal for Pedro. It was a goal that sent Barca through to the next round. He limped off the pitch at the end but everyone was in agreement that a half-fit Messi was still the best player in the world.

"He changes the game just by his presence," said David Villa.

"They gained in confidence as soon as he came on," said the PSG coach, Carlo Ancelotti. "He is the best player in the world, even if he is not fully fit."

PSG player David Beckham added: "Messi came on when we were 1-0 up and they scored. A player like him, 100% fit or not, will always make the difference. Messi is the best player in the world, simple as that.

VIDEO: Half-fit Lionel Messi changes the game against PSG

Barcelona's Dani Alves said: "Messi gives us a different air. We know that and so do the opposition. I prefer a crocked Messi to anyone else fully fit."

"It is true [that he changed our mentality]," said Gerard Piqué. "We are talking about the best player in the world. It doesn't matter if he's a little bit injured: he can change everything and he did it again. Even if he's half-crippled, he's always there.

"We are really lucky and proud to have Leo in the team and we have to use him when we are struggling a little bit. For us to have Leo on the pitch is really important because he is our reference as a forward. He can score, he can pass, he can do anything. He did everything to help Pedro get the goal."

News Now - Sport News