Back in November 2020, Mike Tyson made his boxing comeback.

It was in an exhibition setting rather than professional, but it was still great to see the American icon back in the four-cornered ring.

Roy Jones Jr, a four-division champion recognised as one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of all time, was Tyson's opponent for the highly-anticipated bout in the Staples Center, Los Angeles.

The fight itself ended in a draw and in truth, it was a fairly uninspiring contest between two men in their 50s.

There weren't really any highlights from the eight rounds inside the ring to speak of, although there was one that came from the commentary box that evening.

Famous hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg was tasked with narrating the fight after performing some classic songs in the build-up and he excelled at the task.

Snoop had boxing fans in stitches with his antics in the commentary box, with one line in particular going viral on social media.

In the first 30 seconds of the opening round, the American rapper said while Tyson and Jones Jr were going for each other: "This s**t is like two of my uncles fighting at a barbecue!"

Relive one of the most iconic lines in the history of sports commentating here...

Video: Snoop Dogg's hilarious commentary during Tyson vs Jones Jr

Will we ever tire of watching that video and listening to Snoop? Absolutely not and it's a crying shame that the legendary musician hasn't been casting his verdict on more fights since.

If Tyson does return to the ring in the near future for another high-profile exhibition bout, Snoop on the mic is an absolute must.

In October, Iron Mike stated that he intends to stage another fight in February 2022, with rumours that YouTube sensation Logan Paul could be the opponent.

"I am going to have a return fight in February and we are pretty skeptical about the opponent, but it will be a really stimulating opponent," he told The Sun.

Tyson versus Paul with Snoop on commentary? Now that sounds like a winner to us.

