It's no secret Kylian Mbappe idolises Cristiano Ronaldo - and now he has copied the man himself.

Footage has surfaced online of the Paris Saint-Germain striker celebrate scoring 100 goals for Mauricio Pochettino's side by copying the Portuguese legend's iconic celebration after achieving the same milestone for Manchester United.

The video shows Mbappe raising his hands in front of his face before making a 'one' and a 'zero' with his fingers.

It took Mbappe - who is PSG's top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions - four years to achieve this feat.

By comparison, Ronaldo needed another year before he scored the same number of goals for Sir Alex Ferguson's men.

Twitter user @CristianoXtra_ posted the clip and wrote: "Kylian Mbappé for his 100th goal with PSG made the same celebration as Cristiano Ronaldo did for his 100th with Manchester United. Imitating his idol."

The video has been retweeted more than 2,500 times, liked by almost 20,000 and viewed a staggering 319,000 times.

And fellow users were quick to share their thoughts as they reacted to the footage on social media.

Man Utd fan @Oliver_07 wrote: "Wonder if he’d like to come and play with his idol next summer?!"

@Ayokaszffs added: "I’m loving this boy more and more."

@OfficialBPlus pointed out: "The Spider-Man and Miles Morales parallels are so real."

@ortuff commented: "Brings tears to my eyes."

While @Chukky_Alozie quipped: "You can’t tell me this boy didn’t watch Ronaldo comps [sic] 3 times a day growing up."

Mbappe has previously spoken of his admiration for Ronaldo, which stems from early childhood.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the French World Cup winner recalled all the times he has come up against Ronaldo playing for France in international football competitions, as well as in the Champions League.

When asked about his idols, he said: "Well, I've had phases. To start, as a child, it was Zidane. If you're a boy and you're French, your idol is Zidane.

"After that, it was Cristiano [Ronaldo], who I have been fortunate enough to have faced as a rival, at club level and with the national team.

"Then it was the Brazilian Ronaldo for the way he played.

"I want to leave that sort of a mark with my values, to leave a message in the history of football."

