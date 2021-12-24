Coventry United Liquidation: WSL star Alex Greenwood supports ‘heartbroken’ players

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City and England star Alex Greenwood has tweeted her support for Coventry United’s players after the club announced it would be placed in voluntary liquidation.

The Women’s Championship club, which was founded in 2013, turned professional at the start of this season and currently sit 11th out of 12 teams in the league.

In a statement on the club’s website, United confirmed the news: “With regret, the board of directors have instructed BK Plus Limited to assist with placing the company/club into creditors voluntary liquidation.

“At this point, we cannot go into detail… We would like to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years. The club will keep you updated on developments of the clubs future.”

A number of Coventry’s players expressed their despair online. Defender Holly Chandler posted: “Sometimes life is filled with things outside your control. I’m heartbroken.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Similarly, goalkeeper Olivia Clark tweeted: "To come into work and to find out that you no longer have the job that you've always dreamed of is heartbreaking."

Greenwood was one of many who took to social media to express their anger over the situation and showed her support for “best mate” Mollie Green, who joined Coventry this season.

“Absolutely gutted for my best mate [Mollie Green] and all the girls at [Coventry United]! The sacrifices these girls make to become professional footballers, [only] to be told halfway through a season you no longer have a job or a club, is simply not good enough!!!”

Greenwood’s City teammates echoed this message. Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck wrote: “Gutted for all the girls, no way this should be happening in our game!”

Meanwhile, Canada’s Janine Beckie stated: “Absolutely no way this should be happening in the game. What a disgrace. Gutted for these girls. Unacceptable.”

Kathryn Batte, the Women’s Football Correspondent for Mail Sport, tweeted a statement received from BK Plus regarding their management of Coventry’s liquidation.

It stressed that the club were impacted financially by games being played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 and admitted sponsors were difficult to come by.

The statement read: “On 21 December 2021, accountancy firm, BK Plus, was instructed to assist with the formal process of putting Coventry United Ladies Limited (“the Company”) into creditors’ voluntary liquidation. It is anticipated that the Company will go into liquidation on 4 January 2022.

“As a consequence, the Company’s operational activities are required to cease with immediate effect, which includes terminating the contracts of employment for all 30 of the Company’s employees (including playing staff).”

Richard Tonks, insolvency practitioner at BK Plus added to this –– emphasising that no offers to buy the club were received.

“The directors of the Company have explained that the Company suffered financially as a consequence of COVID when games were being played behind closed doors, and potential sponsors were difficult to attract,” he said.

The directors notified the FA and instructed BK Plus to seek a buyer for the Company on an urgent basis. At the start of the month, the Company was advertised for sale and whilst some interest was forthcoming, no offers were ultimately received.

“In the circumstances, the directors concluded that there was no alternative but to place the Company into Liquidation. Whilst the timing is far from ideal in the context of the festive period, with the Company unable to pay salaries due at the end of the month, the decision was taken now in order to comply with the relevant company and insolvency legislation, and, to allow employees to make claims to the Government’s Redundancy Payments Service as soon as possible in the New Year.”

News Now - Sport News