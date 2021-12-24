Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Merry Christmas!

We here at GIVEMESPORT hope you’re all having a fantastic day.

But no Christmas Day is complete without a quiz.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Presents have been opened, food has been eaten, alcohol has been consumed and you’re probably sitting around avoiding talking to your family.

So why not test yourself at the ultimate Christmas Day football quiz?

In England, football is a tradition during the festive period.

Not only is there the normal Boxing Day fixture. But this year, there is currently at least one Premier League fixture scheduled for the 26th, 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th before matches again on New Year's Day and January 2nd.

While managers and players may not love it, we fans can't get enough!

Therefore, we've created 15 questions about the greatest sport in the world - and the greatest day in the world.

Test yourself and your family.

The scoring system is:

0-3: You’re on the naughty list

4-7: Ho Ho Hopeless

8-11: You’re on the good list

12-14: Merry Christmas!

15/15: It’s a Christmas miracle

Merry Christmas everyone!

The ultimate Christmas Day football quiz

1 of 15 Where do FC Santa Claus come from? Norway Lapland Denmark Iceland

News Now - Sport News