Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for ruining the club's chances of winning the Champions League - despite also admitting 'we did well together'.

The 36-time Italian champions signed the Portuguese superstar, 36, from Real Madrid for a club-record £99 million in July 2018.

But despite winning the Serie A twice during Ronaldo's time in Turin, with the Portugal international scoring 101 goals across all competitions, they were unable to get their hands on the most sought-after trophy in the world.

And Buffon, who now plays for Parma, believes his former teammate is the one who should be blamed for all of their shortcomings in the European competition since reaching the final in 2017.

"Juventus had the chance to win the Champions League the first year he arrived, which was the year I was at Paris Saint-Germain, and I couldn't figure out what happened," Buffon told TUDN.com.

"When I returned, I worked with CR7 for two years and we did well together, but I think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team.

"We reached the Champions League final in 2017 because we were a side full of experience, but above all we were a single unit and there was this competition for places within the group that was very strong. We lost that with Ronaldo."

It comes after Leonardo Bonucci explained how Ronaldo's presence in the dressing room had a negative impact on their performance on the pitch.

“This was the thing, the idea that one player, even the best in the world, could guarantee Juventus victory,” Bonucci said via The Athletic.

“Cristiano’s presence had a big influence on us. Just training with him gave us something extra but subconsciously players started to think his presence alone was enough to win games.

“We began to fall a little short in our daily work, the humility, the sacrifice, the desire to be there for your team-mate day after day. Over the last few years, I think you could see that.”

And Bonucci's centre-back partner Giorgio Chiellini was equally scathing in his assessment of the Manchester United striker after he left the Allianz Stadium for Old Trafford in the summer.

Speaking to DAZN (h/t Goal), Chiellini said: “We had reached a point in the relationship where Cristiano needed new incentives and a new team that could play for him, because when he finds such a team he is decisive.

“He has been proving it in recent months and showed it in the three years that he was with us.

“A rejuvenation restart programme grew here at Juventus. If Ronaldo had stayed, it would have been an added value and we would have gladly exploited it, but he might be thinking more about the present than the future.

“He left on August 28th, it would have been better for us if he had left earlier. It’s something we paid for, there’s a little shock in it for you and in my opinion we paid for it in terms of points.

“Had he gone away on August 1st, we would have had time to prepare better.”

