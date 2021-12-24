Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's now been over five months since England experienced heartbreak in the Euro 2020 final.

Gareth Southgate's side defeated Germany, Ukraine and Denmark in the knockout stage to setup a meeting with Italy at Wembley Stadium on July 11th.

And things couldn't have started much better for the Three Lions, Luke Shaw volleying the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma in just the second-minute of proceedings.

Things quickly turned sour in London, though.

Italy and Marco Verratti took control of the game and the Azzurri deservedly equalised in the second half through centre-back Leonardo Bonucci.

England just about clung on for the remainder of the match and took it to a penalty shootout.

Italy eventually emerged triumphant thanks to misses from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, with Jordan Pickford's epic save from Jorginho a mere consolation.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the England players and fans, but it's always wise to look for positives after such a devastating defeat and Harry Maguire was certainly responsible for one of them.

The Manchester United defender stepped up to take his country's second spot kick in the shootout and his strike from 12 yards was absurdly good.

Maguire's penalty was so impressive that it actually smashed into a television camera in the corner of the goal, with Donnarumma merely a bystander.

Check out the magnificent spot kick here...

Video: Maguire's incredible penalty v Italy in Euro 2020 final

Pick. That. One. Out.

The greatest penalty taken in 2021? We can't think of a better one and had the net not been there, Maguire's effort would probably still be circling the atmosphere.

If Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are ever out injured and United are awarded a penalty, the club captain simply has to be the man stepping up from 12 yards.

The same can be said about England if Harry Kane is absent and ol' Slabhead isn't.

