Takumi Minamino once held a Guinness World record. Yes, seriously.

In 2014, while playing in Japan, Minamino attempted to break the world record for most high-fives in a minute.

Minamino was just 18 years old at the time.

Minamino opened up about the record in his in Liverpool's official matchday programme for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Leicester City.

“Yes, I held the record for the most high-fives in a minute, but I think it has been broken,” he said, per Liverpool's official website.

“It happened when I played for Cerezo Osaka and it was an event organised by the club for people living in the area, in the town. About 200 people queued up in a line in a shopping centre and as I was the youngest player in the team I was chosen to join them.

“I had to run down the line and high-five them and I managed to make the Guinness World Records.

“It is a very good memory and we still talk about it. Maybe it would be good fun if I celebrated a goal for Liverpool like this!”

Watch the moment below...

The record to beat was 171. Minamino managed to beat that record by 16 as he high-fived 187 people in 60 seconds.

He was clearly ecstatic as he posed with his certificate. He really is a man of many talents.

Unfortunately, as Minamino alluded to, his record no longer stands.

Two years after his effort, American Kaiser Permanente tried to break the record.

Permanente not only beat the record - they completely obliterated it by managing to high-five 290 people in a minute.

It's a record that still stands to this day and will take a monumental effort to beat.

