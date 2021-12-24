Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick has suggested Premier League clubs should pull out of the Carabao Cup to avoid 'having to play too many games'.

The German boss has only been in England for a little over a month so far but he has already managed to ruffle a few feathers.

Rangnick was speaking to the media before the Red Devils travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United on December 27.

The 63-year-old former player and coach from Backnang, West Germany, prompted an angry outburst from fans on social media after he questioned the importance of the EFL Cup.

Speaking ahead of United's trip to Newcastle on Monday, Rangnick said: "Currently, we are the only country who plays two [domestic] cup competitions.

"This is something we could maybe once again speak about and discuss.

"I know the reason for that, I mean the former League Cup - which is now the Carabao Cup - has been still kept for the third and fourth division teams, especially to improve the financial situations of those clubs.

"But I still think, if we speak about a tight calendar and maybe having to play too many games, this could be something where we speak and discuss."

And Twitter has been awash with football fans venting their anger at Rangnick's proposal to shake up the system despite the fact he hasn't actually managed a single game in the competition.

talkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara wrote: "Been here two minutes and already dismissing a great competition, get out of here."

@AlexIngles88 tweeted: "Only been here 5 minutes and has the audacity to question the domestic cup competitions? Ridiculous."

Arsenal fan Hasan @hasmancan18 noted: "Geezer ain’t even in the league cup why is he talking?"

@LittlerGeordie quipped: "Does the European Super League count as too many games, or was that okay? Asking for 14 other clubs…"

