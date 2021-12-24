Aston Villa Quiz: 15 simple questions every Villans fan should know the answers to

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Are you an encyclopaedia of knowledge about Aston Villa Football Club? Then why not try GIVEMESPORT's ultimate Aston Villa quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

The Birmingham club have seen some unbelievable players pull on the claret shirt from Peter Withe to Jack Grealish and are steeped in a long and prestigious history with plenty of success along the way.

The seven-time winners of the FA Cup have also won the League Cup on a number of occasions, as well as several league titles (Football League First Division, Second Division and Third Division) and were also crowned kings of Europe back in 1982.

Looking back in time to when the club was formed, to famous players and cup finals and then coming right through to the present day, this quiz has something for everyone.

Why not have a go at the quiz before sharing it amongst your friends and family to see who really knows their stuff when it comes to the Villans!

1 of 15 What year were the club founded? 1854 1864 1874 1884

