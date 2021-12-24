Digimon Survive: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Upcoming survival strategy game Digimon Survive is soon approaching and with excitement high, we have revealed all the latest information ahead of the game being released.

The role-playing video game developed by Witchcraft is going to be available for those who have PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

Due to it constantly being delayed in the past, many were worried that it was going to be cancelled, but this is not the case. The gaming community are very happy to hear this news.

With the recent announcement of this game being back on schedule, the question on many fans lips is when are they going to be able to play it.

Revealing the Release Date for Digimon Survive

With the developers releasing both photos and videos of the game, it is expected by many that they are not too far away from being able to release the game.

Digimon Survive was set to be released by the end of 2021, but due to delays, that did not happen.

It is now scheduled to be a 2022 release - once we get official confirmation of the exact date, we will update you. Many believe we could see the game released before July 2022.

There is a lot of pressure on the developers for this game to succeed due to these delays, but no doubt the developers will meet the expectations of the gaming community.

With a lot of games being released in 2022, there is a lot of competition for Digimon Survive, and this makes it even harder for the developers to succeed with this delayed game.

Even more new games were announced at the Game Awards 2021 including The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and with such well known franchises to compete with, Digimon need to up their game.

An official release date for the game should be confirmed over the next couple of months and when it is, we will reveal all the information right here as soon as we can. Keep an eye on GiveMeSport for all the latest updates.

