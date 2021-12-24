Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has responded to a hilarious Twitter thread mocking former footballer Michael Owen, which went viral this week.

Owen posted a congratulatory message to the teenager on Twitter, after the Brit was named the Sports Personality of the Year for 2021.

Raducanu became the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam tennis title this year and has risen from 343rd to 19th in the world rankings.

The former Liverpool striker shared an image of himself holding his own Sports Personality trophy, which he won back in 1998 after starring for England at the World Cup.

“Congratulations to [Emma Raducanu] who thoroughly deserves to be crowned Sports Personality of the Year 2021,” he said.

“Makes me feel very old that she’s the same age as I was waaaaay back in 1998.”

While Owen’s message was sincere, fans couldn’t help but see the funny side of the ex Ballon d’Or winner posting a photo of himself.

This sparked an amusing thread of people posting images of their own, while paying tribute to Raducanu.

One user shared a photo of himself eating a sausage roll and captioned it: “Well done Emma, here’s a photo of me eating a sausage roll a few weeks back.”

Meanwhile, others posted similarly random photos as a joke.

“Congratulations Emma, here’s a picture of me winning the best tame tawny owl in Ferndale competition in 1982,” wrote another fan.

Now, Raducanu has seemingly been made aware of the British public’s hilarious response to Owen and has had her say on the thread.

“Never normally see things online but was just sent the funniest thread… you are too funny out there,” she joked.

Owen also saw the humorous side of the responses and said: “Haven’t tweeted for a few days as been busy reading all the hilarious replies to my tweet to Emma Raducanu.”

It marks an amusing end to what has been a truly memorable year for Raducanu. At the start of 2021, few had heard of the 19-year-old but now she is one of the biggest sports stars on the planet.

The Brit is scheduled to be back in action early next year as she looks ahead to the upcoming Australian Open in January.

