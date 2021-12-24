Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Vinnie Jones has to be considered one of the, if not the hardest player in Premier League history.

Some of the things he did on the pitch were just outrageous.

Jones, who was a member of Wimbledon's infamous 'Crazy Gang', picked up 12 red cards in his career.

That number would no doubt have been much, much greater had he played today.

He's also the owner of the quickest yellow card in English football history. Back in 1992, he was shown a booking after just three seconds for a brutal foul in a game between Sheffield United and Manchester City.

He proved how tough he was in an FA Cup match between Wimbledon and Manchester United in February 1994.

United had some very physical players themselves.

In their lineup they had Eric Cantona and Roy Keane. Granted, Keane was 22 at the time, but he could still handle himself.

But Jones did not care at all. A video shows some of the challenges he produced that day and they are brutal. Watch it below...

Jones was an absolute lunatic, wasn't he?!

The Welshman floored Keane and then headbutted Keane off the ball, but the Irishman didn't react at all.

He also produced a quite brutal challenge on Cantona but the Frenchman decided against confonting Jones.

It's just a testament to how intimidating Jones was.

If he made those challenges today, Jones would have most definitely been given at least two red cards.

Speaking about Keane last year, Jones recognised the Man United legend was a tough player but far from the hardest in English football history.

“If you’re talking hard nuts, give me ‘Big Bad Billy’ Whitehurst over Roy Keane any day,” Jones wrote in 2020, per Planet Football. “On and off the pitch, Billy was different class.

“To be honest Roy didn’t make a lot of noise when I played him – I don’t really remember a tackle. A fantastic footballer, yes, and a man I like and respect, but I’d have him well below Billy in the pecking order, and below Steve McMahon and Bryan Robson too.”

