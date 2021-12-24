Company of Heroes 3: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The upcoming release of Company of Heroes 3 has excited many and we can give you all the latest details and information around the release date for this game.

The franchise has been very successful and many have been asking for a third game for the long time now.

The developers have finally listened, and there will be a lot of high expectations from the gaming community. Hopefully the developers meet these expectations.

The developers of the game will be releasing a lot more future around Company of Heroes 3 in the near future.

Revealing the Release Date for Company of Heroes 3

When the game was announced, many were very intrigued to see the direction it would be taking as well as what new features would be coming.

The developers of Company of Heroes 3 have not revealed a lot as it stands, but this information should be revealed over the next few weeks or months.

Despite the lack of knowledge, gamers are still wanting to know when the game will be released. We haven’t been given an official release date, but what we do know is that it is currently being prepared for a 2022 release. When we know more, we will update you as soon as we can.

What was great is that a stunning trailer was revealed for the game and this showed the landscapes and areas you and your teammates would be fighting in.

This announcement trailer may not have revealed too much, but it got the gaming community massively hyped for Company of Heroes 3.

As we wait for the release date, we hope that the developers will release more footage and give us more of an in depth view of what the gameplay will look and feel like.

The upcoming real-time strategy game was developed by Relic Entertainment. It is set in the Italian and North African stages of World War II, and features new mechanics and modes.

