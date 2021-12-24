Aston Villa transfer news: What Gerrard really thinks of his former Rangers stars

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Talk of Rangers players moving to Aston Villa refuses to go away, but journalist Stuart Hodge believes Steven Gerrard may have doubts about their ability to play in the Premier League.

The new Villa manager will have the chance to improve his side when the transfer window opens next month, and reports suggest he could return to his former club for reinforcements.

Who has been linked with a move to Villa?

Midfielder Glen Kamara and winger Ryan Kent are the two names that keep coming up as January draws closer.

The Daily Record claims both players would be on Gerrard's list if Rangers made them available.

Joe Aribo, meanwhile, has not been directly linked to Villa yet, but Gers legend Barry Ferguson fears they could come knocking.

If the Midlands club do register an interest, then they could face competition from fellow Premier League outfits Crystal Palace, Brentford and Watford, with the Daily Mail reporting that the trio are all keen on the 25-year-old.

What has Hodge said about Gerrard and Rangers' players?

Talk of a manager raiding his old club for players is nothing new, so it is not a surprise to hear the likes of Kamara and Kent being touted for a reunion with Gerrard.

Hodge, however, has told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks the ex-England captain may have his doubts about their ability to perform in the Premier League.

"I'm not sure Gerrard thinks any of Rangers' players are good enough for Aston Villa," the Scottish football expert said to GMS.

Does Gerrard need to be cautious?

The Scottish Premiership is obviously a significantly weaker division than the Premier League, so it probably would be wise if Gerrard did not go on a shopping spree at his former club.

The above, however, does not mean no success can come from recruiting from the Glasgow outfit. In John McGinn, who was at Hibernian before his move to Villa, Gerrard's current employers already have a success story when it comes to shopping in Scotland.

Steve Bruce, the man who brought McGinn to Villa Park back in 2018, described the Scotland international as one of his "best ever signings".

Can Kamara, Kent and Aribo follow in McGinn's footsteps? That remains to be seen. But from a Rangers perspective, they will be desperate to keep hold of the trio as they look to beat rivals Celtic to first place in the league again and make it back-to-back titles.

