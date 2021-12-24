Crystal Palace Quiz: Where did these 15 former Eagles players start their careers?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Over the years, Crystal Palace have had some quality players pull on the striped shirt and grace the pitch at Selhurst Park.

Who can forget Andrew Johnson. Signing for Crystal Palace in 2002, Johnson went on to score 83 goals in 156 appearances for the Eagles, including scoring 27 goals in the first division during the 2003/04 season and then 21 in the following campaign after Palace had been promoted to the Premier League.

Then in 2015, Crystal Palace broke their transfer record fee as they signed Yohan Cabaye from Paris Saint-Germain for around £10m, with the France international going on to make 109 appearances in red and blue.

Like all signings, these players all started their careers at other clubs and with that in mind GIVEMESPORT has put together a quiz for Eagles fans - can you name which clubs these 15 former Crystal Palace players started their professional careers at?

Why not have a crack at it, and be sure to post your score on social media!

1 of 15 Which club did Andy Johnson start his professional career at? Aston Villa Birmingham City Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion

