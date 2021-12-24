Norwich latest news: Dean Smith may already have his next Jack Grealish at Carrow Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dean Smith could take Todd Cantwell's game to another level and make him into Norwich City's very own Jack Grealish, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

Smith was appointed as the Canaries' new head coach last month and has already brought Cantwell in from the cold by handing him three appearances since his unveiling.

What's the latest news involving Cantwell?

Although Cantwell started Norwich's last clash against Aston Villa, he was criticised by Canaries icon Chris Sutton after storming down the tunnel following his substitution shortly after the hour mark.

BT Sport pundit Sutton, via the Pink Un, questioned the winger's attitude and suggested the reaction showed the squad is not united.

However, it is not a secret that Smith is a fan of Cantwell as, shortly after being handed the managerial reins, he claimed the 23-year-old 'has all the attributes to be a top Premier League player'.

Cantwell was also on Smith's radar during the summer transfer window, when he was still at the helm of Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

That came with Villa seeing fellow wide-man Grealish join Manchester City for a British record transfer fee of £100million.

What has Stuart Hodge said about Cantwell?

Hodge believes comparisons between Cantwell and Grealish should be expected if Smith is able to get the best out of the Norwich man.

Grealish's game improved under the guidance of Smith, who handed the 18-cap England international the Villa captaincy and 90 appearances.

Hodge reckons Cantwell, who is valued at £18million by Transfermarkt, needs to get back to finding the back of the net and play a key role in the Canaries' bid to avoid the drop.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Cantwell and Grealish comparisons will inevitably happen if he can get Todd Cantwell back scoring goals and making an impact in the Premier League again.

"Todd has already shown he can and that's good."

Has there been any update on Cantwell's contract situation?

There is uncertainty over what the future holds for Cantwell as he is entering the final six months of his £25,000-per-week contract, although there is the option for it to be extended by a further year.

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber revealed in the summer that tying the winger down to fresh terms was not a priority, with it suggested that he will remain loyal to his current employers.

But Cantwell's precarious contract situation has grabbed the interest of Premier League rivals, with Spanish media outlet Fichajes previously naming Arsenal and Liverpool as potential suitors.

