2021 has been a standout time for women’s sport but it’s also been a breakthrough year for some of sports rising stars.

The Tokyo Olympics gave rise to many impressive gold medal performances, while there were unprecedented performances from teenagers in tennis’ Grand Slam events.

From hurdles to The Hundred, GiveMeSport Women has ranked the top five breakout women’s sportspeople from the past 12 months:

Sunisa Lee (Gymnastics)

All eyes were on the great Simone Biles ahead of Tokyo 2020 but it was Sunisa Lee who emerged as the USA’s new gymnastics superstar by the end of the Games.

The 18-year-old is a six-time member of the US women’s national gymnastics team and was part of the US team that won gold in the team event at the 2019 World Championships.

However, Lee rose to worldwide attention this summer when she claimed gold in the women’s all-around final.

The teenager hit all four of her routines, to finish ahead of Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and become the first Asian champion of any nationality.

In honour of her victory, Minnesota governor, Tim Walz declared Friday, July 30th, 2021, to be “Sunisa Lee Day”.

Alice Capsey (Cricket)

The inaugural season of the ECB’s new flagship cricket competition ‘The Hundred’ not only helped raise the profile of women’s cricket –– it also saw the emergence of some new stars.

17-year-old Alice Capsey is still studying at school currently but was influential in helping the Oval Invincibles win this year’s competition –– finishing third in the tournament’s MVP rankings.

She continued her form into the Charlotte Edwards Cup for the South East Stars –– scoring an unbeaten 40 in the final as the Stars defeated the Northern Diamonds.

Capsey was voted the first-ever PCA Women’s Young Player of the Year for her performances and was nominated for BT’s Rising Star award.

Babra Banda (Football)

Zambia may not have won a game at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but Babra Banda certainly made a name for herself.

The 21-year-old scored back-to-back hat-tricks against the Netherlands and China, becoming the first female player ever to score two hat-tricks in one tournament.

Banda has been playing domestically for Shanghai Shengli since 2020 and was the Chinese Women’s Super League’s top scorer last season, with 18 goals in 13 matches.

Her remarkable performances at the Olympics allegedly impressed a number of European clubs, so fingers crossed we see the forward playing in the Champions League at some point soon.

Sydney McLaughlin (Athletics)

McLaughlin made the semi-finals of the women’s 400m hurdles at Rio 2016 and claimed silver at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

However, it was this year where she truly established herself as one of the USA’s best track and field athletes.

The 22-year-old ran a new 400m hurdles world record at the 2020 US Olympic trials, setting a time of 51.90 seconds.

She subsequently won gold in the same event at the Tokyo Games, beating reigning gold medallist and World Champion Dalilah Muhammad, who finished second.

Emma Raducanu (Tennis)

Emma Raducanu was ranked 343rd in the world at the start of 2021. Now, as the year reaches its end, the 19-year-old is the new British number one, a major champion and the Sports Personality of the Year.

The teenager stormed to victory at the US Open in September –– winning 10 matches in succession without dropping a set to become the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam.

This made her the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade triumphed at Wimbledon in 1977.

Her victory has led to widespread media coverage and multiple endorsement deals with the likes of Dior and Tiffany.

The Brit is now looking ahead to next year and the Australian Open, which starts in January.

