Southampton transfer news: Ralph Hasenhuttl facing major Broja issue

Southampton may be priced out of sealing Armando Broja's services on a permanent basis because of their limited transfer budget, according to Saints cult hero Carlton Palmer.

Broja is currently on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals Chelsea and his form has already led to suggestions that boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will attempt to strike a deal with the west Londoners.

What's the latest news involving Broja?

Broja has made a telling impact at St Mary's, racking up six goals from 15 appearances on the south coast.

Statistics show the 20-year-old finds the back of the net just shy of once in every four shots, meaning he boasts a better conversion rate than Premier League top goalscorer Mo Salah.

Hasenhuttl admitted to tracking Broja after being impressed with the frontman's performances while on loan with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem last season.

Broja, who has won 10 international caps for Albania thanks to an impressive start to his fledgling career, became the highest scoring Premier League star aged 20 or under when he netted against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month, while that opener at St Mary's also means he is the second-youngest player in the competition's history to score in his first three home starts.

The 6 ft 3 rising star's impressive form has led to supporters of parent club Chelsea urging Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel to recall Broja.

Some fans of the Stamford Bridge club have even been rating the 20-year-old higher than Romelu Lukaku, who returned to Chelsea for £97.5million during the summer transfer window.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Broja?

Palmer made close to 50 appearances for Southampton during his playing career and has been watching Broja's progress closely.

The former midfielder feels Saints will be unable to prise the frontman away from Stamford Bridge for an affordable sum.

He is unsure as to whether Chelsea would even be open to selling Broja because of his goalscoring exploits for Saints.

Palmer exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "He's not going to come cheap.

"Southampton have said they're in the bargain basement for bringing players in at £10million and £15million, so I still don't think they could afford him anyhow, even if Chelsea were prepared to let him go."

Why are there doubts over whether Southampton could afford Broja?

Transfermarkt values Broja at just £8.1million, but Chelsea are almost certain to be seeking far more for his services should they choose to move him on permanently.

The west Londoners tied the striker down to a new five-year deal less than a month before his loan switch to Southampton, meaning they have protected Broja's value and are in a strong negotiating position if Saints or other suitors strengthen their interest.

Hasenhuttl's side are not known for being big spenders, with Danny Ings still the club's most expensive signing, and only Watford and Everton parted with less cash than Southampton during the summer transfer window.

