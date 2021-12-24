Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah has been in extraordinary form during the 2021/22 season.

The Egyptian has been virtually unstoppable as he's amassed a tally of 22 goals and nine assists in just 24 games.

Salah's brilliance over the past year helped him to a seventh place finished in the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

There's many, though, that think he should have finished higher.

On current form, Salah may well be the best player in the world. And Sadio Mane certainly shares that opinion.

The Liverpool winger was doing an interview with Soccer AM when he was asked whether Salah was the best footballer in the world right now.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Mane was in no doubt and his answer was heartwarming. Watch the moment below...

"Can you say one player better than him right now?" He said. "Every single week he shows it on the pitch. You can't disagree with it. He is the best player"

"He's always scoring for us. We are just lucky to have him in our squad."

There have been questions in the past about Mane and Salah's relationship at Liverpool.

Mane has surely put to bed any suggestions that they don't get along.

It's clear that Mane has a ton of respect for his teammate and is clearly proud of what he is achieving in the sport.

Watch the full video below...

While he praised Salah's ability, he was also in no doubt that he was quicker than his teammate.

"Short distance I am quicker. Long distance I am quicker!" He said with a smile on his face.

Perhaps surprisingly, Mane also branded Virgil van Dijk as the quickest player at Liverpool, while he also conceded that Wolves' Adama Traore was much quicker than himself.

He also named James Milner as the player he always wants on his team in training.

Liverpool LOSE GROUND in thriller with Tottenham! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

The Ultimate Jurgen Klopp Quiz: can you get 20/20 questions right about the Liverpool manager?

1 of 20 In what year was Klopp born? 1967 1968 1969 1970

News Now - Sport News