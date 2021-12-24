Southampton transfer news: Saints 'have the money' to solve major Hasenhuttl problem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton do have the funds to sign a new goalkeeper next month, says journalist Tom Barclay.

The role between the sticks is a problem position for the Saints right now for various reasons, but the January transfer window could be about to offer them a solution.

How are Southampton faring in goal?

Not well. First-choice shot-stopper Alex McCarthy has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury, while Fraser Forster has also been out of the action because of a muscle problem.

As a result, Southampton have had to bring in Willy Caballero on an emergency short-term deal, with the 40-year-old thrown straight into the team for games against Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Ultimately, it has been a real crisis for manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who will be desperate to have both McCarthy and Forster available for selection again.

However, even when that does happen, the Austrian will still have a huge goalkeeper-shaped dilemma on his hands.

As things stand, he is close to losing his two English shot-stoppers, with McCarthy and Forster's contracts set to expire next summer.

What has Barclay said about Southampton's goalkeeper situation?

All of the above means it would make sense if Southampton did dip into the transfer market next month to sign a new keeper. And if the right deal comes up, Barclay thinks they could end up doing just that.

The Sun journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "If the right deal came up in January, I think they would go for it. They've got the money for it."

Who could Southampton target?

Back in September, The Athletic reported that West Brom No.1 Sam Johnstone is high on Southampton's list.

The 28-year-old is also out of contract next summer, so there could be an opportunity to do a deal next month, though Valerien Ismael has said that he expects him to remain at The Hawthorns for the remainder of the campaign. So, then, who else could Southampton turn to?

According to 90min, Manchester United No.2 Dean Henderson is ready to push for a permanent exit, as he is firmly behind David de Gea in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The England international was excellent during his loan spell with Sheffield United back in the 2019/20 season. He kept 13 Premier League clean sheets, the same amount as Liverpool's Alisson and three less than the golden glove winner of that term, Ederson.

If there is a chance for Southampton to sign either of the above names in January, then they have to take it.

