Newcastle transfer news: PIF have now spoken to multiple DoF candidates

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dan Ashworth is not the first director of football candidate Newcastle United have spoken to, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies were granted permission to hold talks with the Brighton & Hove Albion technical director earlier this week as they stepped up their efforts to fill the key behind-the-scenes role.

What's the latest news involving Ashworth?

Although they have allowed Ashworth to speak with Newcastle, who underwent a £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund two months ago, Brighton desperately want the 50-year-old to remain at the Amex Stadium.

While Ashworth previously worked behind-the-scenes at Peterborough United, Cambridge United and West Bromwich Albion, it was during his time as the Football Association's director of elite development where he truly made his name.

Ashworth played a key role in the England international team's progression before being appointed as Brighton's first ever technical director in 2018.

He has now worked his way onto Newcastle's radar after they became the richest football club in the world following their change of ownership in October.

Enter Giveaway

The Magpies' financial backers have been seeking a director of football since gaining the keys to St James' Park and have hired recruitment firm Nolan Partners as they up the ante.

What has Keith Downie said about the situation?

Downie has revealed Ashworth is not the first director of football contender Newcastle have spoken to since their search got underway.

The Sky Sports reporter is unsure as to whether Ashworth will eventually be handed the role or the hierarchy will look elsewhere.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "I know for a fact this isn't the first sporting director they have spoken to.

The Football Terrace: Arsenal don't miss Aubameyang AT ALL!

"I think until they dot the i's and cross the t's, with Newcastle right now and the way they are run, everything's up in the air."

Who else have Newcastle held talks with?

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Marc Overmars turned down an approach from Newcastle in favour of remaining with Dutch giants Ajax.

1 of 15 Which club did Shay Given start his professional career at? Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Burnley Blackburn Rovers

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reported that Michael Emenalo was the leading contender to be appointed as Newcastle's director of football last month before later suggesting the 56-year-old rejected the role.

That led to Magpies co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi hitting back and taking to social media to insist Emenalo was never offered the job.

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has reportedly been discussed as a potential candidate behind-the-scenes at St James' Park as well.

News Now - Sport News