Leeds transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 19-goal target's future ahead of January

Journalist Pete O’Rourke does not believe that Blackburn Rovers need to panic over Leeds United’s pursuit of Ben Brereton Diaz amid his sensational form in the Championship.

The striker has been turning in some unbelievable performances in the second-tier and has scored 19 goals for the club; they currently sit third in the table, just three points behind leaders Fulham.

What’s the latest with Leeds?

They do need new recruits.

The club are struggling in the Premier League at this point and are currently 16th in the table, just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Leeds have been in woeful form, too, and were thumped 7-0 by Manchester City last week before being beaten 4-1 by Arsenal at the weekend.

Injuries can partly explain that, as the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, and Liam Cooper are all currently unavailable for selection.

Leeds deployed Joe Gelhardt as their sole striker against the Gunners and played Dan James up front versus City.

It is perhaps little surprise, then, that they have been linked with a potential move for Diaz, whose contract is currently set to expire at the end of the season.

However, O’Rourke has explained that the club have the option to extend his deal, which they are likely to do, and doubts that Blackburn will allow him to depart in the January transfer window.

What has O’Rourke said?

He told GiveMeSport: “The thing for Blackburn fans is, although he is out of contract at the end of the season, they do have an option on his contract. I’m sure they will take that up.

"So no need to panic for Blackburn Rovers. But you look at Blackburn, third in the Championship table and with Brereton Diaz scoring the goals, they could be going for promotion right now.

"So if they were to win promotion, it would only enhance their chances of keeping Brereton Diaz.”

Can Brereton Diaz make the step up?

It certainly looks as though he can.

He’s scored 19 goals for the Championship club thus far this season and has developed into a genuine star during his time at Ewood Park.

He has been capped nine times by Chile and has scored three goals.

Diaz can play up front and on the wing and would bring some genuine dynamism and squad depth to Elland Road behind Bamford.

Gelhardt cannot be relied upon as he’s only 19; bringing another striker into the club has to be a priority.

