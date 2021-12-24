Ibrox transfer news: 'Worrying' Rangers situation over 'outstanding' 6 ft 3 title-winner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Connor Goldson's contract situation is a "worrying thing" for Rangers, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 29-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season, and O'Rourke fears he could end up leaving Ibrox on a free.

What is the latest on Goldson's contract situation?

According to Football Insider, Goldson has rejected Rangers' latest contract offer, with the Englishman eyeing a move to the Premier League.

The same report states that Goldson could even get that move next month, which would come as a huge blow to the Glasgow club.

The 6 ft 3 central defender has been such an important player, missing just one of his side's league games so far this season.

And it was the same theme last term, with Goldson a mainstay under former manager Steven Gerrard, who hailed him as outstanding, as Rangers went on to claim the Scottish Premiership title.

What has O'Rourke said about Goldson?

At this point, O'Rourke feels Rangers have to be worried and fears they could now lose him for nothing in the next summer transfer window.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "It's a worrying thing for Rangers right now. If Goldson doesn't sign this new contract, he could leave on a free transfer in the summer."

Where could Goldson go?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will not want to lose Goldson, but an Ibrox exit is starting to look inevitable.

As for where the former Brighton man could end up, a reunion with Gerrard at Aston Villa has been touted.

Speaking to Football Insider, retired goalkeeper Paddy Kenny thinks if he has the option to follow Gerrard to Villa Park, it is something he will consider.

Goldson, however, could face a real challenge getting into the Villans' team. Club captain Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa have been automatic starters for a while now, with the former playing 16 times in total this season and the latter 17.

On top of Goldson, Ryan Kent and his own contract situation will also be a worry for Van Bronckhorst.

Rangers are not at risk of losing him for nothing next summer, but his current deal is running down, with it set to expire in 2023.

According to the Daily Record, he is one player Gerrard would definitely be interested in, but the Gers really cannot afford a fire sale next month.

They are currently battling it out at the top of the table with rivals Celtic, while a hard European tie against Borussia Dortmund awaits them in the new year.

