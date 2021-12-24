Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Presnel Kimpembe's challenge in Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Lille in 2020 has to be considered one of the best tackles in football history.

On December 20, 2020, PSG travelled to Lille for their crucial top of the table clash in Ligue 1.

PSG were desperate for a win to go back to the summit of the table.

But they endured a frustrating evening as their attempts to find the back of the net were constantly thwarted.

In the 78th minute, PSG were given a corner and they threw bodies forward to try and break the deadlock.

But the decision to push more players forward then usual backfired as Lille countered.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Kimpembe found himself the only player in defence and in a 4 vs 1 situation.

The French defender's task of stopping the counter got even harder when he pulled a hamstring trying to defend his goal.

But Kimpembe was not going to let that stop him.

Fighting through the pain barrier, the French defender managed to produce a quite heroic sliding challenge to dispossess Burak Yilmaz.

Not only that but, while he was on the floor, Kimpembe then managed to stab the ball away from safety before receiving medical attention.

It was a truly brilliant tackle and you can watch it again below...

Talk about putting everything on the line to help your side.

Kimpembe could not continue and was substituted off.

The game would finish 0-0, with Kimpembe playing a pivotal role in his side gaining a point.

Thomas Tuchel, PSG's manager at the time, put the blame in himself for his player's injury.

"It was the only time we lost the structure to control the opposing counter-attacks. It was also my fault because I had made changes before a corner. I am also responsible for that because he was injured after this action,” Tuchel said, per L'Equipe.

“We were excellent because it was the only counter-attack of the match against one of the best teams in Europe in this area. We have good control over that in the game.”

Kimpembe went on to spend three weeks on the sidelines and miss three games for his side.

You would be hard pressed to find a tackle better than the one he produced for PSG vs Lille.

News Now - Sport News