Tottenham latest news: £27m star 'doesn't endear himself to Spurs fans'

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge insists that Tottenham Hotspur star Giovani Lo Celso does not "endear himself" to the club's faithful.

The Spurs attacking midfielder has again struggled to make a real impact in the starting XI this season and has made 14 appearances for the club, though just eight of them have been starts.

What's the latest with Lo Celso?

He's injured which, if you support Spurs, may not come as too much of a surprise.

Lo Celso has struggled with injury throughout his time in north London since his move from Spanish club Real Betis for a £27m fee.

In total, he has sustained eight separate injuries throughout his time at Spurs, per Transfermarkt, and has missed no fewer than 46 games as a result.

He has struggled to ally goals and assists to his undoubtedly hard running in midfield when he does play and has just one goal and one assist to his name this season, with both coming against NS Mura in the Europa Conference League.

Since arriving at the club, Lo Celso has not scored in the Premier League, although he is repeatedly selected by Argentina.

He has won 36 caps for his country and Bridge believes that the way in which he consistently talks up his antics on international duty on social media could begin to rub Spurs fans the wrong way.

Indeed, Lo Celso's profile picture on Twitter is one of him in an Argentina shirt, while his banner image is a team photograph of the national team squad.

He has not posted a tweet about Spurs since September 30th, after scoring in that 5-1 win over Mura.

What has Bridge said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I think Lo Celso, he doesn’t endear himself to Tottenham fans. If you go by social media, you’d think he plays for Argentina full stop.”

Is Lo Celso good enough for Spurs?

The numbers suggest not.

He simply hasn't been able to adapt to life in the Premier League and while he hasn't scored, that would be fine if he was creating goals on a regular basis; he has just three league assists to his name, from 53 appearances.

He is involved in a goal every 0.07 games at Tottenham; that just isn't good enough.

Antonio Conte is now in the dugout, of course, and he will undoubtedly be evaluating every player as he looks to make decisions over their futures ahead of January.

Given his numbers, Lo Celso should be one of the first on the chopping block.

