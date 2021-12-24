Elland Road latest news: Fresh claim emerges over Leeds potentially sacking Marcelo Bielsa

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United cult hero Carlton Palmer would not be shocked if the Whites hierarchy opted to sack head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Back-to-back heavy defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Arsenal resulted in Bielsa's charges going into Christmas sitting just five points above the Premier League's relegation zone.

What's the latest news involving Bielsa?

Despite the downturn in form, The Athletic's Leeds correspondent Phil Hay has revealed that sacking Bielsa has not even been contemplated behind the scenes.

That comes even though Bielsa insisted he is not immune to being axed after the 7-0 thrashing by reigning Premier League champions Manchester City earlier this month.

Despite the major setback at the Etihad Stadium, Bielsa dismissed the possibility of him walking away from the Elland Road dugout and insisted he would fight until the end of the season.

Hay, however, has suggested he has a 'hunch' this will be the Argentinian's final season at the helm.

The 66-year-old's Leeds contract, which he signed hours before the campaign got underway, is due to expire next summer.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Bielsa?

Bielsa has become somewhat of a cult hero at Elland Road after ending Leeds' 16-year absence from the Premier League by clinching promotion from the Championship last year.

Despite being a favourite with the fans, former Whites midfielder Palmer does not think it is unthinkable that Bielsa will be given the boot.

When asked whether he would be surprised if Bielsa were to be sacked, Palmer - who made 114 Leeds appearances during his playing days - exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't be shocked in this day and age in football. You wouldn't be shocked about anything, would you?

"But I'd be disappointed because they worked long and hard to convince him to sign a new contract in the summer."

Has anyone been linked with replacing Bielsa?

According to The Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal, Diego Martinez has links with Leeds director of football Victor Orta and could be seen as a potential successor to Bielsa.

Martinez is currently without a club after leaving La Liga side Granada at the end of last season.

Spanish media outlet Elche Directo have suggested the 41-year-old rejected the chance to take over at Spanish side Elche last month.

The report claims Martinez snubbed the opportunity because he has set his sights on managing in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Express have name-checked Ronald Koeman, Frank Lampard, Jesse Marsch and Paulo Fonseca as potential replacements for Bielsa with the pressure ramping up.

