Man United Quiz: Can you name these obscure Red Devils from the 2000s?

Manchester United have always been one of the Premier League's headline acts in the transfer market, bringing in a mixture of exotic talents, Hollywood names and the best-of-Britain.

The Red Devils' 2021 summer transfer window was a prime example as United snapped up England star Jadon Sancho and Champions League winning centre-back Raphael Varane before securing the star-studded return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Whilst the Red Devils boast a strong history of successful signings, they have also endured their fair share of duds at Old Trafford.

Remember summer 2003? Alongside signing Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon, United bought Kleberson and Eric Djemba-Djemba, with neither coming close to realising their supposed potential for the Red Devils.

Even big clubs can't get it right all the time in the transfer market, but this has allowed us to create a truly fun and testing quiz. Can you name all 15 of these obscure Manchester United footballers from the 2000s?

Have a crack at it below and be sure to let us know your score on social media!

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Manchester United footballer from the 2000s? Zoran Tosic Juan Sebastian Veron Chris Eagles Louis Saha

